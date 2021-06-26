PYRO Network Hits One Day Volume of $15.00 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 80.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded 82.5% lower against the US dollar. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $28,626.59 and approximately $15.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PYRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

PYRO Network’s total supply is 813,682,893 coins and its circulating supply is 808,669,781 coins. The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PYRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PYRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

