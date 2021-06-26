Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $52,228.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $12.51 or 0.00039867 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00096202 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,201.39 or 0.99450752 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

