Qcash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $392.10 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and $392.10 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00166356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00095260 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,038.60 or 0.99428472 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

