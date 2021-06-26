QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.50 million and $327,328.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

