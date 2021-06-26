Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Qorvo worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.