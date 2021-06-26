QS Investors LLC Acquires 13,545 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quidel worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 42.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter worth $852,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Quidel by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $119.09 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

