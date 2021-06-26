QS Investors LLC Acquires 49,041 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 345.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

