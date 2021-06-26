QS Investors LLC Acquires 6,663 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.