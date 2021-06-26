QS Investors LLC Acquires 74,590 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,356.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.29. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

