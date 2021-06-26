QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

