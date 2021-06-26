QS Investors LLC Buys 11,800 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.43% of Domtar worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.89. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

