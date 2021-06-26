QS Investors LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 261.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,105 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 35.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.96 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.