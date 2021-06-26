QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356,446 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

