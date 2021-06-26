QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

