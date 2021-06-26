QS Investors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1,089.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $61,328,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE:MAN opened at $122.66 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

