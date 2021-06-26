QS Investors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

