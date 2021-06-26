QS Investors LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of KT worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.