QS Investors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,442,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,426,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after acquiring an additional 753,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,519,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,537,000 after acquiring an additional 554,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,306,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,473,000 after acquiring an additional 491,342 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.