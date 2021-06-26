QS Investors LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 477.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JLL stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

