QS Investors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $339,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $620.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.78. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.00 and a 1 year high of $622.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

