QS Investors LLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.