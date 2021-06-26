QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Unum Group worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

UNM stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.