QS Investors LLC Purchases 4,272 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 839.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 178,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 159,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,430,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,447,000 after purchasing an additional 588,305 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

CL stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

