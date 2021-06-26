QS Investors LLC Purchases 9,838 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $173.82 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.81 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

