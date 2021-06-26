QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BGC Partners worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 72,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

