QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

