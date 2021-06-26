QS Investors LLC Sells 12,030 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $401,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 534,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

