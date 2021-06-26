QS Investors LLC Sells 28,878 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.78% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,613,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

