QS Investors LLC Sells 47,970 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,970 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.