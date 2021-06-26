QS Investors LLC Sells 7,961 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.23 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

