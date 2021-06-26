QS Investors LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $258.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

