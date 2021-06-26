QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stake Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.48% of QTS Realty Trust worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 3,997,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.