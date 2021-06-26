Quant (QNT) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Quant has a market capitalization of $927.75 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $76.85 or 0.00245100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00775966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.