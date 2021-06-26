Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,373 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.