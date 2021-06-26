Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.