Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

