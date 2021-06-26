Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,525 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

