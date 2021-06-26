Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 5,051 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 155.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock valued at $376,486,632. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.31.

CVNA stock opened at $300.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $115.23 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

