Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 59,288 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 786.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.