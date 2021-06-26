Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 82,626 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,626 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,530,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 522,211 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,054,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,246 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PG&E by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $10.17 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

