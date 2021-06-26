Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,734,578. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

