Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.88 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.