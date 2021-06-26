Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.03 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,445,195,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $356.00 and a twelve month high of $776.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

