Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.05 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,943. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

