Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,360 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $49,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

XRX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

