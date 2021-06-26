Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $148.01 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.