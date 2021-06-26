Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $874.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $853.81. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $528.63 and a 52-week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

