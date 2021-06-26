Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.40 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PFE stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

