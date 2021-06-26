Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.77 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,941,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $365.68 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.56 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

