Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,243,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CHKP stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
